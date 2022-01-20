See all wikifolios
SILVERADO

ROBOMAX

Performance

  • +0.1 %
    since 2022-01-19
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -2.2 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • -
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

Mit einer kleinen Auswahl große Gewinne etzielen - das ist das Motto des SILVERADO-Portfokios, das nur in ausgezeichnete Einzelwerte investiert. Spekulative High-Tech-Papere werden nicht berücksichtigt. 5o Prozent des Portfolio-Wertes werden in Aktien, 50 Prozent in Optionsscheinen gehalten. show more
This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol
WF0SILVERR
Date created
2022-01-19
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Investment Universe

Trader

ROBOMAX
Registered since 2013-01-27
