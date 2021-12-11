Sogaman Distinct Alpha
Last Login: 2021-12-11
Performance
-
+0.2 %since 2021-12-08
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-0.1 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
0.20×Risk factor
-
Recent eventsNo comments available
-
Buy 2021-12-10 at 07:53 amUS5500211090Price EUR 366.200 3.7 %
-
Sell 2021-12-10 at 03:40 pmUS5500211090Price EUR 365.750 3.6 %
Trading Idea
Sogaman Distinct Alpha is an activley managed equity strategy with a focus on USA,UK and European stocks. The strategy is constructed to create returns on short term holding periods.
INVESTMENT STRATEGY: To actively invest in stocks with consistent growth in Revenue , Earnings per share and Market Cap. Companies ranging from Mid-to-Large Cap.
SDA invests across all sectors.
SDA applies both technical and fundamental analysis on entries.
show more
INVESTMENT STRATEGY: To actively invest in stocks with consistent growth in Revenue , Earnings per share and Market Cap. Companies ranging from Mid-to-Large Cap.
SDA invests across all sectors.
SDA applies both technical and fundamental analysis on entries.
show more
Master data
|
Symbol
|WF0SOGAMAN
|
Date created
|2021-12-08
|Index level
|
High watermark
|100.1
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2021-09-14
Decision making
- Technical analysis
- Fundamental analysis