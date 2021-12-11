See all wikifolios
Sogaman Distinct Alpha

SOGAMAN

Performance

  • +0.2 %
    since 2021-12-08
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -0.1 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.20×
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

Sogaman Distinct Alpha is an activley managed equity strategy with a focus on USA,UK and European stocks. The strategy is constructed to create returns on short term holding periods.

INVESTMENT STRATEGY: To actively invest in stocks with consistent growth in Revenue , Earnings per share and Market Cap. Companies ranging from Mid-to-Large Cap.

SDA invests across all sectors.

SDA applies both technical and fundamental analysis on entries.

Master data

Symbol
WF0SOGAMAN
Date created
2021-12-08
Index level
High watermark
100.1

Trader

SOGAMAN
Registered since 2021-09-14
Decision making

  • Technical analysis
  • Fundamental analysis

