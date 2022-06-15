LoginRegister
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

SPW2022

Shadowmaster

Last Login: 06/15/2022

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+0.6%
since 06/14/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.4%
Max loss
0.28
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

5%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
1 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

wikifolio labels

Feed

Trading Idea

neue Spielwiese, alles was mir zum Thema Aktien einfällt gekauft wie gesehen, für Alles offen xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF0SP2022W

Date created

06/14/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Trend und Momentum

Martin Winter

+12.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Global Champions

Christian Thiel

+11.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Trend und Momentum (gehebelt)

Martin Winter

+13.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Globale Familienunternehmen

Matthias Kühr

+15.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Nachhaltige Dividendenstars

Philipp Haas

+13.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

Szew Small Cap

Simon Weishar

+23.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Investment in Wasserstoff Aktien

Arnd-Rüdiger Schwarz

+38.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Online Gaming und E-Sports

Fabian Dreher

+17.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Top 50 Community Aktien M

Christoph Scheuch

+7.4%
Ø-Perf. per year