Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Swiss Performance VI - Hope

McFlyCH

Last Login: 11/03/2022

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
-4.1%
since 11/02/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.6%
Max loss
0.53
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
0 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

Keine bestimmte Handelsidee.. Einfach Werte, die aussichtsreich auf ein baldiges Wachstum erscheinen. Das können Werte sein, die u. U. ihre Zahlen nach unten korrigiert haben und deren Aktienkurs jetzt auf ein neues Tief gefallen ist.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF0SP6HOPE

Date created

11/02/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Nordstern

Jörn Remus

+22.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Top Global Brands

Martin Fischbach

+10.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Gutmenschentitel

Andreas Sauer

+18.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Technology Outperformance

Sebastian Götz

+18.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Kissigs Nebenwerte Champions

Michael Kissig

+8.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Videospiele

Mahan Tahvildari

+12.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Top 20 Community Aktien L

Christoph Scheuch

+5.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

Trend und Momentum

Martin Winter

+11.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

BaumbergMomentum

Uwe Jaennert

+16.7%
Ø-Perf. per year