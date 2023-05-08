Skip to content
SchwarzeKerze

2T4T

Last Login: 05/08/2023

blank

-3.2%
since 05/04/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-39.8%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

Details
wikifolio certificate

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

30%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
4 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Trading Idea

Gedanke diese wikifolios ist eine Wochen-trading. Versuche das Wochentief zu kaufen und das Wochenhoch zu verkaufen. Basiswerte sind Indizes, Währungen und Aktien. Dabei sind kurze Laufzeiten zu bevorzugen damit die Vola optimal genutzt wird.

Master data

Symbol

WF0SWKERZE

Date created

05/04/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

