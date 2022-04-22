Handelssysteme nach Andre Stagge
-2.9%
since 04/20/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-3.1%
Max loss
-
Risk factor
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
5%
Performance fee
Turnaround Tuesday: ENTRY (KO 5 long Zertifikat auf den Dax) : Erfolgt in der Regel nahe am Montagsclose wenn der Dax unter dem SMA 34 notiert. ______________________________________________ EXIT: Erfolgt in der Regel nahe am Dienstagsclose. Friday Gold Rush: ENTRY (KO 3 long Zertifikat auf den Goldpreis) : Erfolgt in der Regel nahe am Donnerstagsclose ______________________________________________ EXIT: Erfolgt in der Regel nahe am Freitagsclose.
Master data
Symbol
WF0TRDNG00
Date created
04/20/2022
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0
Decision making
Technical analysis