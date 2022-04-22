LoginRegister
Handelssysteme nach Andre Stagge

IDepotManagerI

Last Login: 04/22/2022

-2.9%
since 04/20/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-3.1%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

5%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
2 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
wikifolio labels

Trading Idea

Turnaround Tuesday: ENTRY (KO 5 long Zertifikat auf den Dax) : Erfolgt in der Regel nahe am Montagsclose wenn der Dax unter dem SMA 34 notiert. ______________________________________________ EXIT: Erfolgt in der Regel nahe am Dienstagsclose. Friday Gold Rush: ENTRY (KO 3 long Zertifikat auf den Goldpreis) : Erfolgt in der Regel nahe am Donnerstagsclose ______________________________________________ EXIT: Erfolgt in der Regel nahe am Freitagsclose.

Master data

Symbol

WF0TRDNG00

Date created

04/20/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Decision making

Technical analysis

Investment Universe

