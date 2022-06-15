Mainly trading the constituents of SP-500. Ie a universe of 500 US stocks. SP-500 comprises basically of the most traded stocks in the US. This has some minimum constraints mainly beeing: At least 15 stocks - Max. 30 stocks Maximum weight of 15% per stock Sector exposure of max. 30% (from 11 GICS sectors) Aims to follow the UCITS 5/10/40 rule