USSPWorld

SoftCapital

Last Login: 06/15/2022

-1.3%
since 06/08/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-1.2%
Max loss
0.54
Risk factor

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

5%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
7 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Trading Idea

Mainly trading the constituents of SP-500. Ie a universe of 500 US stocks. SP-500 comprises basically of the most traded stocks in the US. This has some minimum constraints mainly beeing: At least 15 stocks - Max. 30 stocks Maximum weight of 15% per stock Sector exposure of max. 30% (from 11 GICS sectors) Aims to follow the UCITS 5/10/40 rule

Symbol

WF0USWORLD

Date created

06/08/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Decision making

Fundamental analysis

Investment Universe

