zero_effort_seasonal
-1.0%
since 11/02/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.3%
Max loss
-
Risk factor
PortfolioDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
10%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
0 / 21 days of test period
1 / 10 Reservations
EUR 100 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Tags
Feed
Trading Idea
Sentiment als „Ampel“ --> Klassische Marktfilter / Klassische Stopps: „Raus in Bärenmärkten“ (200 Tage-Linie) = Verluste begrenzen Kaufe Aktien, die in den letzten Jahren im kommenden Monat stark steigen
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WF0ZEROS01
Date created
11/02/2022
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0