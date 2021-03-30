See all wikifolios
RAKJETE 2030

TAUNUSTRADES

Performance

  • -1.9 %
    since 2021-01-18
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -9.6 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • -
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

Investmentportfolio für 2030
Hauptsächlich Green Tech Aktien, gemischt mit ETFs und Penny- Stocks.
Aufbau des Wikifolios anhand meiner aktuellen Watchlist inkl. regelmäßiger Updates.
Happy trading!
Master data

Symbol
WF13370691
Date created
2021-01-18
Index level
High watermark
101.6

TAUNUSTRADES
Registered since 2020-05-20
