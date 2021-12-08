See all wikifolios
Register
See all wikifolios

Gebert 16 Resilience Alpha AI

JHWHportfolio
Dr. Peter Haric
JHWHportfolio

Performance

  • -0.1 %
    since 2021-12-03
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -0.2 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • -
    Risk factor
Content after Login

You want access to all the information?

To see actual portfolio of this wikifolio and the performance-chart please register now - for free.

Register

Trading Idea

Core-Portfolio (20%)
Resilient Asset Allocation DYN (DE000LS9QCU5) - buy & hold

Satelite-Strategie 1 (20%)
realisiert mit Wikifolio DE000LS9PTJ4 (16-Wochen-Strategie nach Gebert)- Entry/Exit nach Tradingbrothers-Rules (leicht veränderte Exit-Entry-Zeitpunkte)

Satelite-Strategie 2 (10% - 60%)
realisiert mit Wikifolio DE000LS9RZM1 (Alpha AI US leveraged)
10% buy & hold - bis 60% mit gestaffeltem Einstieg nach TQQQ-Signalen

Cashbestände von bis max 30% des Portfolios werden gehalten im Verhältnis 1: 1 in den Wikifolios DE000LS9SSR3 (Quantitatives Marktsentiment) und DE000LS9AWD3 (Trendfolge&Trading)

show more
This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol
WF16GEBERT
Date created
2021-12-03
Index level

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

The trader of this wikifolio of wikifolios exclusively trades wikifolio certificates (might contain leveraged products).

Trader

JHWHportfolio
Dr. Peter Haric
Registered since 2013-02-25
Show profile

Top wikifolios

Now investable

More wikifolios