Skip to content
Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

SkyVest Global

PaulSky

Last Login: 05/15/2023

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
-0.8%
since 05/11/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-1.2%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

Details
wikifolio certificate

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.00%

Performance fee

0%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
4 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

Dieses Portfolio soll den globalen Aktienmarkt auf Basis erfolgreicher Wikifolios abbilden. Es werden keine Sektoren, Länder oder Strategien bevorzugt. Das Rebalancing findet zweimal im Jahr statt und alle enthaltenen Werte werden gleichgewichtet. Es dürfen maximal 5 Werte enthalten sein.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF2023SKY2

Date created

05/11/2023

Index level

-

Investment Universe

The trader of this wikifolio of wikifolios exclusively trades wikifolio certificates (might contain leveraged products).

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Value+

Dirk Uhle

+9.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

Global Champions

Christian Thiel

+12.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Digitale Revolution

Philipp Haas

+8.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Tradingchancen deutsche Aktien

Joachim Köngeter

+8.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

Spezialwerte

Thomas Dittmer

+13.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Chancen übergreifend

Andre Domaschke

+16.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

25 Jahre Börsenerfahrung

Reinhard Seiser

+9.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Aktien-Werte und Trading

Björn Bröcher

+15.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

CETAN - Bearish and Puts only

Martin Strack

+59.5%
Ø-Perf. per year
Discover
  • Current wikifolios
  • Investment trends
  • wikifolio traders
Help
wikifolio
+49 (0) 211 247 907 70service@wikifolio.com
GTCImprintData protectionCookie declaration
2023 © wikifolio Financial Technologies AG