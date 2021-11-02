Growth and dividend global
Performance
+16.3 %since 2021-05-17
-1 Year
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-6.6 %Maximum loss (to date)
0.66×Risk factor
Buy 2021-10-29 at 08:06 amUS01609W1027Price EUR 144.700 5.5 %
Sell 2021-10-26 at 09:17 amUS3682872078Price EUR 8.950 13.7 %
Trading Idea
Focusing on growth and dividend with mostly stocks. Global oriented with US, EU and Asia stocks. Focus on Long Term value rather than short term oriented. Open for comment. No short positions and no crypto products. show more
Master data
Symbol
|WF21GDGLUX
Date created
|2021-05-17
|Index level
High watermark
|117.4
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2021-05-08
Decision making
- Technical analysis
- Fundamental analysis
- Other analysis