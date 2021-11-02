See all wikifolios
Growth and dividend global

GrowthTraderLUX

Performance

  • +16.3 %
    since 2021-05-17
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -6.6 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.66×
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

Focusing on growth and dividend with mostly stocks. Global oriented with US, EU and Asia stocks. Focus on Long Term value rather than short term oriented. Open for comment. No short positions and no crypto products. show more

Master data

Symbol
WF21GDGLUX
Date created
2021-05-17
Index level
High watermark
117.4

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

GrowthTraderLUX
Registered since 2021-05-08
Show profile

Decision making

  • Technical analysis
  • Fundamental analysis
  • Other analysis

