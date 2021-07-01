Von Aktien zu ETFs
Last Login: 2021-07-01
Performance
-
-2.9 %since 2021-06-30
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-2.1 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
1.07×Risk factor
-
Recent eventsNo comments available
-
Buy 2021-06-30 at 12:24 pmNL0009690239Price EUR 40.535 0.2 %
-
No Trades available
Trading Idea
1. Highly concentrated portfolio with growth stocks targeting high profit.
2. Periodical saving in ETFs and transferring gain from the stocks to long term hold.
3. High cash reserve for potential buy. show more
2. Periodical saving in ETFs and transferring gain from the stocks to long term hold.
3. High cash reserve for potential buy. show more
Master data
|
Symbol
|WF21LANDON
|
Date created
|2021-06-30
|Index level
|
High watermark
|100.0
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2021-06-29