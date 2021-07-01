See all wikifolios
Von Aktien zu ETFs

Landon

Performance

  • -2.9 %
    since 2021-06-30
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -2.1 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 1.07×
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

1. Highly concentrated portfolio with growth stocks targeting high profit.
2. Periodical saving in ETFs and transferring gain from the stocks to long term hold.
3. High cash reserve for potential buy. show more

Master data

Symbol
WF21LANDON
Date created
2021-06-30
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Trader

Landon
Registered since 2021-06-29
