22nd Trash Play

Michael Mayrhans
22ndMichael

Performance

  • -3.1 %
    since 2021-12-10
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -2.2 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.62×
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

Now this is a fun one. I took the up to 3 of the worst performing stocks of the 30 best performing wikifolios. The question is now why.

Idea:
Most institutional investors let their portfolio managers design portfolios which are backtested. In the backtest, the portfolios always outperformed the MSCI World/Nasdaq etc. The funny thing is that everytime these portfolios launch, they underperform. The idea here is: A future reversed backtest portfolio of the worst performing stocks of the most successful wiki portfolios. I don't know how this will work out but we'll see. show more

Master data

Symbol
WF22NDFUN1
Date created
2021-12-10
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

22ndMichael
Michael Mayrhans
Registered since 2021-03-23
Decision making

  • Technical analysis
  • Other analysis

