22nd Trash Play
Performance
-3.1 %since 2021-12-10
-1 Year
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-2.2 %Maximum loss (to date)
0.62×Risk factor
Recent eventsNo comments available
Buy 2021-12-10 at 02:49 pmDE000A28M8D0Price EUR 24.362 2.8 %
No Trades available
Trading Idea
Now this is a fun one. I took the up to 3 of the worst performing stocks of the 30 best performing wikifolios. The question is now why.
Idea:
Most institutional investors let their portfolio managers design portfolios which are backtested. In the backtest, the portfolios always outperformed the MSCI World/Nasdaq etc. The funny thing is that everytime these portfolios launch, they underperform. The idea here is: A future reversed backtest portfolio of the worst performing stocks of the most successful wiki portfolios. I don't know how this will work out but we'll see. show more
Master data
Symbol
|WF22NDFUN1
Date created
|2021-12-10
|Index level
High watermark
|100.0
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Michael Mayrhans
Registered since 2021-03-23
Decision making
- Technical analysis
- Other analysis