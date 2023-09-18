Skip to content
Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Trader Selection.

Thomas Stanzel

 | Bonusfreund

Last Login: 09/18/2023

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+1.7%
since 7/24/2023
+1.9%
Performance (1mo)
-
Volatility (max)
-1.8%
Max loss
-
Return/Risk

Portfolio chart

Details

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

Es soll in Musterdepots investiert werden die aktuell über ein hohes Momentum verfügen. Als Entscheidungskriterium soll die Chartanalyse dienen. Es kann auch in Musterdepots investiert werden die meiner Meinung nach in Zukunft eine gute Rendite erwirtschaften

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF24072023

Date created

07/24/2023

Index level

-

Investment Universe

The trader of this wikifolio of wikifolios exclusively trades wikifolio certificates (might contain leveraged products).

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Trend und Momentum (gehebelt)

Martin Winter

+12.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Global Champions

Christian Thiel

+12.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

5 Sektoren Diversifikation

Felix Wilsmann

+48.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

MAI Energy Selection

Robert Zschorlich

+64.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Szew Grundinvestment

Simon Weishar

+26.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Trend und Momentum

Martin Winter

+11.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Boerse Online Basiswerte

Lars Winter

+4.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

Value meets Momentum

Thomas Spier

+18.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

IT Leader

Felix Hagmann

+11.3%
Ø-Perf. per year
Discover
  • Current wikifolios
  • Investment trends
  • wikifolio traders
Help
wikifolio
+49 (0) 211 247 907 70service@wikifolio.com
GTCImprintData protectionCookie declaration
2023 © wikifolio Financial Technologies AG