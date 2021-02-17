Seasonal u. Swing Trading
Last Login: 2021-02-17
Performance
-
-1.3 %since 2020-11-21
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-0.2 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
0.40×Risk factor
-
Recent eventsNo comments available
-
Buy 2021-02-17 at 08:06 pmUS8725901040Price EUR 100.780 5.1 %
-
No Trades available
Trading Idea
Es wird hier hauptsächlich nach saisonal/statistisch gehandelt. Zwischendrin auch hin und wieder ein paar Swing Trades oder Daytrades die nach perfekter Charttechnik mit idealem Risk und Moneymanagement zum langfristigem Erfolg führen. show more
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
|
Symbol
|WF251993MS
|
Date created
|2020-11-21
|Index level
|
High watermark
|99.7
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2020-11-21