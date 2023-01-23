Register
+2.1%
since 01/11/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-2.4%
Max loss
0.68
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

5%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
12 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

In his 2006 book, Predicting the Markets of Tomorrow, James O’Shaughnessy unveils Tiny Titans - a micro cap strategy that includes both a value component and a momentum component. It is an aggressive yet simple investing strategy with published results. Even better, it requires minimal data. In previous books, O’Shaughnessy avoided micro cap strategies but developed this one for the following reasons: Micro-cap stocks have little or no analyst coverage so are often overlooked or ignored Micro-cap stocks have low correlation with the S&P (0.66) so they can be included in a diversified investment strategy If you are interested in micro cap stocks, Tiny Titans requires minimal data for screening and has a published historical performance.

Master data

Symbol

WF25563478

Date created

01/11/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

102.1

Investment Universe

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

