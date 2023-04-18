Skip to content
Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Spektrum Luxus und Konsum

Daniel0892

Last Login: 04/18/2023

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
-0.4%
since 04/14/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.4%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

Details
wikifolio certificate

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
4 / 21 days of test period
2 / 10 Reservations
EUR 3,300 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

Dieses Portfolio setzt auf notwendige Alltagskonsumgüter und ebenso auf stark privilegierte Luxusgüter. Die Grundannahme ist, dass die Mittelschicht sich immer weiter in arm oder reich spaltet und Konsumgüter am jeweiligen Ende des Spektrums dadurch immer mehr gestärkt werden.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF31LUX892

Date created

04/14/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Healthcare Demography

Arne Briest

+17.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Aktien-Werte und Trading

Björn Bröcher

+15.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Dividende und Eigenkapital Deutschland

Holger Degener

+13.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Online Gaming und E-Sports

Fabian Dreher

+15.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Invest Only In The Best!

Patrick Kranz

+12.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

Tradingchancen dt. Nebenwerte

Joachim Köngeter

+10.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

Minenperlen des Edelmetallozeans

Christoph Urban

+16.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Intelligent Matrix Quantum

Christian Jagd

+21.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Zinsfuß

Stefan Heizmann

+14.4%
Ø-Perf. per year
Discover
  • Current wikifolios
  • Investment trends
  • wikifolio traders
Help
wikifolio
+49 (0) 211 247 907 70service@wikifolio.com
GTCImprintData protectionCookie declaration
2023 © wikifolio Financial Technologies AG