Global Big Cap Leaders
-0.1%
since 10/23/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.4%
Max loss
0.12
Risk factor
PortfolioDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
10%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
17 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Tags
Feed
Trading Idea
In diesem Wikifolio wird in Unternehmen investiert, die eine Marktkapitalisierung von mindestens 50Mrd. Euro vorweisen. Das Wikifolio umfasst maximal 30 Aktien. Diese Aktien werden systematisch mit Hilfe einer speziellen Performance Ranking Tabelle auf Monatssicht ermittelt. Die einzelne Positionsgröße wird mit Hilfe eines weltweiten Aktienklima-Indikators ermittelt. Eine Überprüfung der Positionsgröße findet einmal in der Woche statt.
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WF47997411
Date created
10/23/2022
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0