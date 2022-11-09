Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Global Big Cap Leaders

PTTTrader

Last Login: 11/09/2022

-0.1%
since 10/23/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.4%
Max loss
0.12
Risk factor

Portfolio

Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
17 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Trading Idea

In diesem Wikifolio wird in Unternehmen investiert, die eine Marktkapitalisierung von mindestens 50Mrd. Euro vorweisen. Das Wikifolio umfasst maximal 30 Aktien. Diese Aktien werden systematisch mit Hilfe einer speziellen Performance Ranking Tabelle auf Monatssicht ermittelt. Die einzelne Positionsgröße wird mit Hilfe eines weltweiten Aktienklima-Indikators ermittelt. Eine Überprüfung der Positionsgröße findet einmal in der Woche statt.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF47997411

Date created

10/23/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

