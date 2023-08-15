Markt schlagen
+1.6%
since 8/11/2023
-
Performance (1mo)
-
Volatility (max)
-0.3%
Max loss
-
Return/Risk
Portfolio chartDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
5%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
4 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Tags
Feed
Trading Idea
Durch gezielte Käufe und Verkäufe soll der Markt geschlagen werden. Es wird in verschiedene Assets Knock outs usw. investiert. Es soll antizyklisch gehandelt werden. Langfristig soll eine Outperformance entstehen. Wenn Leverage, dann wird die Positionsgröße entsprechend reduziert, so dass eine Investitionsquote von etwa 100% nicht überschritten wird.
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WF5ZUVZU7K
Date created
08/11/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
101.4