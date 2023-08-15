Skip to content
Markt schlagen

Renditepilot

Last Login: 08/15/2023

blank

+1.6%
since 8/11/2023
-
Performance (1mo)
-
Volatility (max)
-0.3%
Max loss
-
Return/Risk

Portfolio chart

Details
wikifolio certificate

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

5%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
4 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

Durch gezielte Käufe und Verkäufe soll der Markt geschlagen werden. Es wird in verschiedene Assets Knock outs usw. investiert. Es soll antizyklisch gehandelt werden. Langfristig soll eine Outperformance entstehen. Wenn Leverage, dann wird die Positionsgröße entsprechend reduziert, so dass eine Investitionsquote von etwa 100% nicht überschritten wird.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF5ZUVZU7K

Date created

08/11/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

101.4

Investment Universe

blank

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

