E-Commerce Bounceback
+3.6%
since 06/15/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.7%
Max loss
1.03
Risk factor
PortfolioDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
5%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
4 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
wikifolio labels
Feed
Trading Idea
Nach dem Corona-Hoch haben viele E-Commerce-Titel angesichts steigender Inflation einen harten Fall erlebt. Doch inzwischen sollten sich Einstiegskurse gebildet haben, deren verbundene Chancen man durch dieses Wikifolio nutzen dürfte!
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WF719JONJO
Date created
06/15/2022
Index level
-
High watermark
101.8