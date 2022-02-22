See all wikifolios
Register
See all wikifolios

AnBergen US Value mit Momentum

AnBergenTrader1
Bianka Jödicke
AnBergenTrader1

Performance

  • +0.3 %
    since 2022-02-21
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -0.2 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.43×
    Risk factor
Content after Login

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio and the wikiolio chart, register now – completely free of charge.

Register

Trading Idea

AnBergen US Value mit Momentum

Anlagehorizont ist überwiegend mittel- bis langfristig.

Zum Einsatz sollen hauptsächlich Aktien kommen.

Quantitative Unternehmensanalyse in Verbindung mit Scoring Modell. show more
This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol
WFAB220221
Date created
2022-02-21
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

AnBergenTrader1
Bianka Jödicke
Registered since 2019-12-18
Show profile

Decision making

  • Technical analysis
  • Fundamental analysis

Top wikifolios

Now investable

More wikifolios