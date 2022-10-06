Active Short VIX Futures

Das wikifolio misst die Wertentwicklung von aktiv verwalteten und angepassten Short-Positionen auf die nächstgelegenen VIX-Futures-Kontrakte. Ziel dieser Strategie ist es, vom „Contango“-Effekt zu profitieren und den „Backwardation“-Effekt der VIX-Futures-Struktur zu begrenzen. Diese dynamische Allokation beinhaltet ein Engagement in einem oder mehreren Geldmarkt-EUR-ETFs, um die Cash-Pocket zu optimieren. The wikifolio measures the performance of actively managed and adjusted short positions on the closest VIX futures contracts. The objective of this strategy is to benefit from the “contango” effect and to limit the “backwardation” effect of the VIX Futures structure. This dynamic allocation includes exposure to one or more Money Market EUR ETFs in order to optimize the cash pocket.