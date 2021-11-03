AktienstrategieSelectUSA
Performance
+2.8 %since 2021-10-14
-1 Year
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-1.6 %Maximum loss (to date)
0.98×Risk factor
Recent eventsNo comments available
Buy 2021-11-02 at 10:30 pmUS9418481035Price EUR 302.000 0.9 %
Sell 2021-11-02 at 10:16 pmUS98980L1017Price EUR 240.700 9.8 %
Trading Idea
Die Strategie investiert in attraktive US Aktien mit hohen Renditepotential.
Der Anlagefokus liegt auf hohem Renditepotential.
Master data
Symbol
|WFAKTIENUS
Date created
|2021-10-14
|Index level
High watermark
|103.4
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2020-01-17
Decision making
- Technical analysis
- Fundamental analysis