See all wikifolios
Register
See all wikifolios

AktienstrategieSelectUSA

smarttrading21

Performance

  • +2.8 %
    since 2021-10-14
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -1.6 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.98×
    Risk factor
Content after Login

You want access to all the information?

To see actual portfolio of this wikifolio and the performance-chart please register now - for free.

Register

Trading Idea

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Die Strategie investiert in attraktive US Aktien mit hohen Renditepotential.
Der Anlagefokus liegt auf hohem Renditepotential.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- show more
This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol
WFAKTIENUS
Date created
2021-10-14
Index level
High watermark
103.4

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

smarttrading21
Registered since 2020-01-17
Show profile

Decision making

  • Technical analysis
  • Fundamental analysis

Top wikifolios

Now investable

More wikifolios