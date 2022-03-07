See all wikifolios
Register
See all wikifolios

armadine1

ARMADINE

Performance

  • +263.7 %
    since 2022-02-21
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -55.3 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • -
    Risk factor
Content after Login

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio and the wikiolio chart, register now – completely free of charge.

Register

Trading Idea

Das Wikifolio investiert in Aktien und Derivate. Teilweise gehebelt. Keine Einschränkungen bezüglich Industrien oder Länder. Primärer Fokus auf Wachstumsaktien. Jedoch werden auch Macro Events gehandelt. show more
This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol
WFARMADINE
Date created
2022-02-21
Index level
High watermark
363.1

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

ARMADINE
Registered since 2021-01-18
Show profile

Top wikifolios

Now investable

More wikifolios