Futuremark - TopAsia

The portfolio applies a fundamental bottom-up stock selection process. It follows a strong conviction-based approach to find the best investment ideas. The portfolio seeks to identify high-quality companies with above-average and sustainable growth potential. Share Class Benchmark MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (Total Return Net). Use of the benchmark index and similarity between it and the Portfolio Comparison of performance.

The portfolio is actively managed. Although the majority of the Sub-Fund's investments (excluding derivatives) are expected to consist of components of the Comparative Index, the Investment Manager may, at its discretion, deviate from the security universe, weightings and risk characteristics of the Comparative Index.

The degree to which the composition and risk characteristics of the Portfolio and the Comparative Index are similar will vary over time, and the performance of the Portfolio may differ significantly from the performance of the Comparative Index.



At least 67% of the assets will be invested in a portfolio of growth-oriented equities of companies located in or conducting the predominant part of their business in an Asian country (including Japan), including emerging markets.The portfolio invests in approximately 30 to 50 companies and may invest in companies with small market capitalizations. The Portfolio may sometimes be concentrated in a limited number of securities, sectors or markets.

