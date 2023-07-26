Aktien Stupid Simple
-0.2%
since 7/25/2023
-
Performance (1mo)
-
Volatility (max)
0.0%
Max loss
-
Return/Risk
Portfolio chartDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
30%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
1 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Tags
Feed
Trading Idea
Gehandelt werden sollen Aktien aus Nasdaq, Dow, DAX und MDAX. Die Auswahl der Werte soll auf Basis von Analysteneinschätzungen und Prognosen erfolgen. Das Musterdepot soll täglich überwacht werden. Die Haltedauer soll kurzfristig sein.
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WFASS00002
Date created
07/25/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0