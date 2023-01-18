Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Best Idea

GetRitch

Last Login: 01/18/2023

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
0.0%
since 01/17/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
0.0%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
0 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

Multi Asset, Cross Asset, Macro, Micro, Top Down, Bottom Up...hier geht theoretisch alles - wenn ich von einem mittelfristigen Wertzuwachs überzeugt bin. Garantien gibt es natürlich keine und die Volatilität wird erhöht sein. Kassehaltung ist Teil des Konzeptes.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WFBEST0001

Date created

01/17/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Trendfolge nach Levy

Florian Schneider

+15.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

ethisch nachhaltige Anlagen

Florian Gaertner

+16.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Cybersecurity Innovators

Dirk Althaus

+18.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Investment in Wasserstoff Aktien

Arnd-Rüdiger Schwarz

+35.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

Special Investments 1

Ingo Reeps

+13.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Value meets Momentum

Thomas Spier

+22.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

meinelieblinge

Wilfried Schopges

+8.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

SmallCap Dividende Plus

Michel Tesmar

+12.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

€uro am Sonntag Offensiv

Stephan Bauer

+5.8%
Ø-Perf. per year