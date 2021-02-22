See all wikifolios
Register
See all wikifolios

Futuremark - Biotechs

Lukasogier

Performance

  • -7.6 %
    since 2021-02-15
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -9.6 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.82×
    Risk factor
Content after Login

You want access to all the information?

To see actual portfolio of this wikifolio, the performance-chart and sustainability-score please register now - for free.

Register

Trading Idea

In order for you to achieve the maximum return in the field of biology and biotechnology, companies are evaluated according to a specially developed scoring system, which is also used in my other wikifolios but is now even better adapted to this wikifolio through adjustments regarding the field of biology. A maximum of 45 points can be achieved in the scoring process, which is composed of fundamental data as well as forecasts and the general business model.
The individual company stocks are selected on a long-term basis of more than 2 years, since a large part of the companies will profit in the long term.

In this wikifolio up to 25 stocks will be included, which are related to biotechnology and profit from the trend.
show more

Master data

Symbol
WFBI0TECHS
Date created
2021-02-15
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

Lukasogier
Registered since 2021-02-01
Show profile

Top wikifolios

Now investable

More wikifolios