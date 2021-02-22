Futuremark - Biotechs
Last Login: 2021-02-22
Performance
-
-7.6 %since 2021-02-15
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-9.6 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
0.82×Risk factor
-
Recent eventsNo comments available
-
Buy 2021-02-15 at 02:16 pmUS66987V1098Price EUR 78.000 4.4 %
-
No Trades available
Trading Idea
In order for you to achieve the maximum return in the field of biology and biotechnology, companies are evaluated according to a specially developed scoring system, which is also used in my other wikifolios but is now even better adapted to this wikifolio through adjustments regarding the field of biology. A maximum of 45 points can be achieved in the scoring process, which is composed of fundamental data as well as forecasts and the general business model.
The individual company stocks are selected on a long-term basis of more than 2 years, since a large part of the companies will profit in the long term.
In this wikifolio up to 25 stocks will be included, which are related to biotechnology and profit from the trend.
Master data
|
Symbol
|WFBI0TECHS
|
Date created
|2021-02-15
|Index level
|
High watermark
|100.0
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2021-02-01