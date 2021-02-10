See all wikifolios
Biden-Portfolio

StartraderMK

Performance

  • +9.0 %
    since 2021-02-05
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -2.0 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • -
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

Hierbei handelt es sich um ein Portfolio, dass aus Aktien besteht, die von Biden als Präsidenten profitieren. Sowohl lokal und international. Wie die Branche Pharma, nachhaltige Energie, Grasprodukte.
Master data

Symbol
WFBIDENMKP
Date created
2021-02-05
Index level
High watermark
105.2

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

StartraderMK
Registered since 2020-10-18
