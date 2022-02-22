Bio Veggie 420
Last Login: 2022-02-22
Performance
-
-11.3 %since 2022-02-18
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-12.1 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
1.06×Risk factor
-
Recent eventsNo comments available
-
Buy 2022-02-18 at 04:03 pmCA39540L1085Price EUR 0.218 22.8%
-
No Trades available
Trading Idea
Innovative Nahrungsmittel und Herstellungsverfahren, lifestyle Produkte, CBD Herstellungs- und Nahrungsergänzungsmittel, THC Extraktionsverfahren, Investition in Smallcaps auf mid bis long als Anlagehorizont show more
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
|
Symbol
|WFBIOVEGGI
|
Date created
|2022-02-18
|Index level
|
High watermark
|100.0
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2022-01-22