BLAMEWORLD

Rami El-Ali
ELALIHOLDING

Performance

  • +3.6 %
    since 2021-02-07
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -4.0 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.45×
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

ELALIHOLDING was founded in 2020 and is located in DUBAI. The founders have years of experience in asset management, market analysis and as stock analysts.

ELALIHOLDING invests in the best tech stocks from high growth trends sectors. These companies have the capability to disrupt the traditional players and even entire industries show more

Master data

Symbol
WFBLAMEWOR
Date created
2021-02-07
Index level
High watermark
103.1

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

ELALIHOLDING
Rami El-Ali
Registered since 2020-12-03
