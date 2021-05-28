See all wikifolios
Register
See all wikifolios

The world against climate change

Fabian Seemann
INVESTPOCKET

Performance

  • +1.1 %
    since 2021-05-21
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -0.1 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.53×
    Risk factor
Content after Login

You want access to all the information?

To see actual portfolio of this wikifolio and the performance-chart please register now - for free.

Register

Trading Idea

This wikifolio should contain public companies whose solutions make a sustainable difference against climate change.
Great innovations, long-term approaches to solutions and a credible strategy are the most important points here.
These companies will not only be successful in preventing global warming, but will also be able to achieve economic success through the accompanying innovation. Thus, the share prices of these climate-neutral players are expected to also develop extremely positively in the long term.
Extensive fundamental analysis will be used to find the companies that will achieve this long-term success.
This includes analyses of sustainability reports, product ranges, innovative strength and external assessments.
The wikifolio is to be optimised on an ongoing basis and the aim is to achieve the longest possible investment horizon. show more

Master data

Symbol
WFCHANGING
Date created
2021-05-21
Index level
High watermark
100.5

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

INVESTPOCKET
Fabian Seemann
Registered since 2021-03-12
Show profile

Decision making

  • Fundamental analysis

Top wikifolios

Now investable

More wikifolios