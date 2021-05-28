The world against climate change
Performance
+1.1 %since 2021-05-21
-1 Year
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-0.1 %Maximum loss (to date)
0.53×Risk factor
Recent events
Buy 2021-05-26 at 04:11 pmUS72919P2020Price EUR 23.970 0.4 %
Trading Idea
This wikifolio should contain public companies whose solutions make a sustainable difference against climate change.
Great innovations, long-term approaches to solutions and a credible strategy are the most important points here.
These companies will not only be successful in preventing global warming, but will also be able to achieve economic success through the accompanying innovation. Thus, the share prices of these climate-neutral players are expected to also develop extremely positively in the long term.
Extensive fundamental analysis will be used to find the companies that will achieve this long-term success.
This includes analyses of sustainability reports, product ranges, innovative strength and external assessments.
The wikifolio is to be optimised on an ongoing basis and the aim is to achieve the longest possible investment horizon. show more
Master data
Symbol
|WFCHANGING
Date created
|2021-05-21
|Index level
High watermark
|100.5
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Fabian Seemann
Registered since 2021-03-12
Decision making
- Fundamental analysis