The world against climate change

Trading Idea

This wikifolio should contain public companies whose solutions make a sustainable difference against climate change.

Great innovations, long-term approaches to solutions and a credible strategy are the most important points here.

These companies will not only be successful in preventing global warming, but will also be able to achieve economic success through the accompanying innovation. Thus, the share prices of these climate-neutral players are expected to also develop extremely positively in the long term.

Extensive fundamental analysis will be used to find the companies that will achieve this long-term success.

This includes analyses of sustainability reports, product ranges, innovative strength and external assessments.

The wikifolio is to be optimised on an ongoing basis and the aim is to achieve the longest possible investment horizon.