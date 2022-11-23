Checkpot by MVI
0.0%
since 11/18/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
0.0%
Max loss
0.01
Risk factor
PortfolioDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
5%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
5 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Feed
Trading Idea
Die Idee ist, dass das Wikifolio bis zu 75 Einzelwerte in Form von Aktien enthalten könnte. Die Analyse kann anhand fundamentaler Daten erfolgen. Die Aktien sollen langfristig gehalten werden, dennoch können sie ausgetauscht werden.
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WFCHECK666
Date created
11/18/2022
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0