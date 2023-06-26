VALUE Cast in Structure
0.0%
since 06/23/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.1%
Max loss
0.10
Risk factor
Portfolio chartDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
5%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
3 / 21 days of test period
1 / 10 Reservations
EUR 100 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Tags
Feed
Trading Idea
VALUE Cast in Structure: Ich plane in Unternehmen zu investieren, die durch sehr niedrige Verhältnisse von zum Beispiel Aktienkurs zu Buchwert je Aktie, Unternehmenswert zu Umsatz, Unternehmenswert zu Free Cash-Flow und ähnliche Kennzahlen auffallen. Qualitative Unternehmensanalyse Quantitative Unternehmensanalyse (wie Kennzahlen, Theoretische Modelle, Discounted-Cash-Flow-Verfahren (DCF) Anlagehorizont sehr langfristig. genutzte Instrumente: Aktien, ETFs
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WFCISVALUE
Date created
06/23/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0