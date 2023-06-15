Skip to content
Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

intek

MacroMatters

Last Login: 06/15/2023

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+29.2%
since 02/24/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-7.1%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

Details
wikifolio certificate

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

12%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
111 / 21 days of test period
1 / 10 Reservations
EUR 100 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

Instrumente: AKtien, ETF, Hebelprodukte Der Fokus soll auf US-Märkte liegen. Mein Anlageprozess soll auf folgenden Analysen basieren: Quantitative Unternehmensanalyse (Discounted-Cash-Flow-Verfahren) Intermarketanalyse Globalanalyse (wie Konjunkturverlauf, Wechselkurse, Zinsentwicklung, Geldmengenentwicklung, Inflation, fiskalpolitische Vorhaben, politisches Umfeld) Sentimentanalyse (wie Stimmungsindikatoren, Investors Intelligence, Contrary Opinion) Ich plane mit einem überwiegend kurzfristigen Anlagehorizont.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WFCISWORLD

Date created

02/24/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

130.1

Investment Universe

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

€uro am Sonntag Offensiv

Stephan Bauer

+5.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

GroDiVal TrendInvest

Stefan Uhl

+22.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Global Champions

Christian Thiel

+13.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

25 Jahre Börsenerfahrung

Reinhard Seiser

+9.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Bigplayer Zukunfttechnologien

Bernhard Derix

+17.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Cloud Stars International

Alexander Mittermeier

+14.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Value meets Momentum

Thomas Spier

+20.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Halbleiter Sektor

Zainab Hameed-Langer

+23.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Digitale Revolution

Philipp Haas

+8.9%
Ø-Perf. per year
Discover
  • Current wikifolios
  • Investment trends
  • wikifolio traders
Help
wikifolio
+49 (0) 211 247 907 70service@wikifolio.com
GTCImprintData protectionCookie declaration
2023 © wikifolio Financial Technologies AG