Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Cliffhanger-Depot1

Cliffhanger

Last Login: 01/03/2023

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
-0.5%
since 11/08/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-3.1%
Max loss
0.16
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

20%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
56 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Feed

Trading Idea

Das ist mein erstes Wikifolio! In dieses Depot können Aktien aus aller Welt ausgesucht und aufgenommen werden , plus Fondswerte evtl. auch mit ETFs wird gehandelt!!! Es wird für kurze wie auch lange zeit Investiert!

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WFCLIFFHD1

Date created

11/08/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

99.4

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

NT-CRC-Insights-2.0

Costa Tsitlakidis

+24.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

Minus Sinus Value Select

Christoph Neemann

+16.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Anlegerliebling

Orkan Kuyas

+13.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

MPINVEST_Globale Trends

Martin Pfordt

+6.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Top Global Brands

Martin Fischbach

+10.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Katjuscha Research spekulativ

Maik Geschke

+15.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Tradingchancen dt. Nebenwerte

Joachim Köngeter

+10.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

investresearch stockpicker

Philipp Haas

+11.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

High-Tech Stock Picking

Stefan Waldhauser

+10.0%
Ø-Perf. per year