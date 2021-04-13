Cloud EMA Mix Run
Last Login: 2021-04-13
Performance
-
+5.1 %since 2021-04-05
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-0.2 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
0.42×Risk factor
-
Recent eventsNo comments available
-
Buy 2021-04-12 at 05:26 pmUS7475251036Price EUR 116.220 2.3 %
-
No Trades available
Trading Idea
Based on my Cloud EMA Strategy and long Term value goals. Future oriented Investments based on both technical and fundamental Analysis, paired with shorter Term Trades, wich are based sole on technical Analysis.
show more
show more
Master data
|
Symbol
|WFCLOUDMIX
|
Date created
|2021-04-05
|Index level
|
High watermark
|106.1
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2021-04-05
Decision making
- Technical analysis
- Fundamental analysis
- Other analysis