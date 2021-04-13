See all wikifolios
Register
See all wikifolios

Cloud EMA Mix Run

Yunisha

Performance

  • +5.1 %
    since 2021-04-05
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -0.2 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.42×
    Risk factor
Content after Login

You want access to all the information?

To see actual portfolio of this wikifolio, the performance-chart and sustainability-score please register now - for free.

Register

Trading Idea

Based on my Cloud EMA Strategy and long Term value goals. Future oriented Investments based on both technical and fundamental Analysis, paired with shorter Term Trades, wich are based sole on technical Analysis.
show more

Master data

Symbol
WFCLOUDMIX
Date created
2021-04-05
Index level
High watermark
106.1

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

Yunisha
Registered since 2021-04-05
Show profile

Decision making

  • Technical analysis
  • Fundamental analysis
  • Other analysis

Top wikifolios

Now investable

More wikifolios