INVESTMENT CLUB 5323
Last Login: 2022-01-04
Performance
-
0.0 %since 2022-01-03
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
0.0 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
-Risk factor
-
Recent eventsNo comments available
-
Buy 2022-01-03 at 02:35 pmFR0000121014Price EUR 734.000 1.5 %
-
No Trades available
Trading Idea
Hier wird das Portfolio des "INVESTMENT CLUB 5323" nachgebildet.
Das Ziel ist eine außerordentlich hohe Rendite. Der Faktor Risiko wird dabei ausgeblendet.
Neben Aktien und Fonds/ETFs kann auch in Hebelprodukte investiert werden.
#GoGoGo #ToTheMoon #Turbo4Life show more
Das Ziel ist eine außerordentlich hohe Rendite. Der Faktor Risiko wird dabei ausgeblendet.
Neben Aktien und Fonds/ETFs kann auch in Hebelprodukte investiert werden.
#GoGoGo #ToTheMoon #Turbo4Life show more
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
|
Symbol
|WFCLUB5323
|
Date created
|2022-01-03
|Index level
|
High watermark
|100.0
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2013-02-26
Decision making
- Technical analysis
- Fundamental analysis
- Other analysis