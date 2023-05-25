ICR Gruppe A
0.0%
since 05/01/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.1%
Max loss
-
Risk factor
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
5%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
23 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Trading Idea
Wir sind die Analystengruppe A des Investment Club Regensburg. Unsere Handelsidee ist einerseits Buy and Hold what's safe, Spekulation, Biotech und Chemie und andererseits die anderen Gruppen im ICR zu outperformen ;) Mal sehen was die Zukünftige Rendite so bringt !
Master data
Symbol
WFCMMLJJ23
Date created
05/01/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0