CoinFun BTC ETH plus X

-26.2%
since 04/22/2022
1 Year
Ø-Perf. per year
-33.2%
Max loss
0.97
Risk factor
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
5%
Performance fee
180 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Mit diesem wikifolio sollen Kryptos in form von ETPs gehandelt werden. Dabei soll der Focus auf Bitcoin (BTC) & Ethereum (ETH) liegen. Weitere Coins werden aktuell mit einem Top 10 Krypto ETF gehandelt und können bei ausreichender Größe auch einzeln gehandelt werden.
Master data
Symbol
WFCOINFUNX
Date created
04/22/2022
Index level
High watermark
100.0