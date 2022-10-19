Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

CoinFun BTC ETH plus X

Mario Aurich

 | iLoveTrading

Last Login: 10/19/2022

-26.2%
since 04/22/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-33.2%
Max loss
0.97
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

5%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
180 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
wikifolio labels

Feed

Trading Idea

Mit diesem wikifolio sollen Kryptos in form von ETPs gehandelt werden. Dabei soll der Focus auf Bitcoin (BTC) & Ethereum (ETH) liegen. Weitere Coins werden aktuell mit einem Top 10 Krypto ETF gehandelt und können bei ausreichender Größe auch einzeln gehandelt werden.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WFCOINFUNX

Date created

04/22/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

