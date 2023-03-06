Skip to content
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Discount STRATEGIE Koeln

Alexander Dick

 | dicka2019

Last Login: 03/06/2023

+0.2%
since 03/02/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
0.0%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

15%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
4 / 21 days of test period
10 / 10 Reservations
EUR 12,000 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

Rollierende Investition in Discount Zertifikate, hauptsächlich auf Indizes. Das Anlageuniversum umfasst alle Zertifikate der gängigen Emittenten. Es wird nach charttechnischen Auswertungen gehandelt, die durchschnittliche Haltedauer beträgt Wochen bis mehrere Monate (Ziel: bis Laufzeitende des Zertifikates) Quellen für die Entscheidungsfindung: diverse Börseninformationssysteme, Chartingsoftware

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WFDAXDISC1

Date created

03/02/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

100.1

Investment Universe

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

