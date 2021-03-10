See all wikifolios
DeFi and Bitcoin on BS

JuBe90

Performance

  • +6.0 %
    since 2021-03-06
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -3.7 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 1.38×
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

The investment idea of this portfolio is based on three pillars:

- The renowned cryptos Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are here to stay and will change the world at light speed.
- Decentralized Finance (DeFi) will grant access to banking and finance for every single person on earth.
- Companies that have their Balance Sheet on FIAT will have a hard time to earn the cost of capital in the future. Bringing Bitcoin on the Balance Sheet (BoBS) will safeguard shareholder value.

The target is to have 10-15 positions in the portfolio. The time horizon is very long term and there will be only a switch of holdings, if there is a better investment available than the ones that are currently in the portfolio. As more and more companies will enter DeFi space and put Bitcoin on the Balance Sheet, the approach can be gradually refined to identify the best companies. We will look for USP, scompanies with a strong moat and high profitabilty/strong growth. show more

Master data

Symbol
WFDEFIBOBS
Date created
2021-03-06
Index level
High watermark
105.3

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

JuBe90
Registered since 2017-09-14
Decision making

  • Fundamental analysis

