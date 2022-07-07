EnduranceInvest
-1.3%
since 11/12/2020
-2.8%
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-4.8%
Max loss
-
Risk factor
PortfolioDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
10%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
602 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Feed
Trading Idea
Globalanalyse (wie Konjunkturverlauf, Wechselkurse, Zinsentwicklung, Geldmengenentwicklung, Inflation, fiskalpolitische Vorhaben, politisches Umfeld) Globalanalyse (wie Konjunkturverlauf, Wechselkurse, Zinsentwicklung, Geldmengenentwicklung, Inflation, fiskalpolitische Vorhaben, politisches Umfeld) Globalanalyse (wie Konjunkturverlauf, Wechselkurse, Zinsentwicklung, Geldmengenentwicklung, Inflation, fiskalpolitische Vorhaben, politisches Umfeld)
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WFDJ201112
Date created
11/12/2020
Index level
-
High watermark
100.9
Decision making
Fundamental analysis