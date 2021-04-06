V4F - Earnings and Cash Flow

Trading Idea

Meine Strategie ist es, Unternehmen auszuwählen, die auf der Grundlage historischer Daten und meiner Meinung nach das vielversprechendste langfristige Gewinnwachstum als Grundlage für positive zukünftige Entwicklungschancen aufweisen.



Die ausgewählten Unternehmen sollten langfristig steigende Unternehmensgewinne aufweisen, was ein Indikator für einen anhaltenden zukünftigen Anstieg der Aktienkurse und Dividenden sein kann.



Bei der Auswahl solcher Unternehmen bewertet meine Strategie unter anderem in erster Linie das Ergebnis und den Cashflow.



Als "Performance Booster" kann ein kleinerer Prozentsatz des Portfolios in "Rising Stars" investiert werden, die meiner Definition nach Aktien sind, die häufig eine geringe Marktkapitalisierung aufweisen und meiner Meinung nach ein vielversprechendes Potenzial für ein starkes zukünftiges Wachstum aufweisen.



Als angenehmer Nebeneffekt meiner Strategie sollte der Risikofaktor meines Portfolios im unteren Bereich liegen.



Es ist geplant, das Portfolio monatlich anzupassen.



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



My strategy is to pick companies that, based on historical data and in my opinion, show the most promising long-term earnings growth as a base for positive future development opportunities.



The picked companies should show rising corporate earnings over the long term, which may be an indicator of sustained future increases in stock prices and dividends.



When picking such companies, my strategy primarily evaluates earnings and cash flow, among other factors.



As a "performance booster", a smaller percentage of the portfolio may be invested in "Rising Stars", which by my definition are stocks that often show a low market capitalization and, in my opinion, have promising potential for strong future growth.



As a pleasant side effect of my strategy, the risk factor of my portfolio should be in the lower range.



It is planned to adjust the portfolio on a monthly basis. show more

This content is not available in the current language.