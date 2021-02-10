European Battery Innovation
Last Login: 2021-02-10
Performance
-
-2.6 %since 2021-01-28
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-5.3 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
0.82×Risk factor
-
Recent eventsNo comments available
-
Buy 2021-01-28 at 08:05 pmFI0009007132Price EUR 20.550 4.1 %
-
No Trades available
Trading Idea
The portfolio is to focus on the shares of companies supported by the European Commission through the European Battery Innovation Program. In my view, these stocks offer a unique opportunity to participate in European high technology. The objective is a long-term investment. show more
Master data
|
Symbol
|WFEUROPE50
|
Date created
|2021-01-28
|Index level
|
High watermark
|100.0
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Manuel Bauer
Registered since 2014-10-05