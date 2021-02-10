See all wikifolios
European Battery Innovation

Performance

  • -2.6 %
    since 2021-01-28
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -5.3 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.82×
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

The portfolio is to focus on the shares of companies supported by the European Commission through the European Battery Innovation Program. In my view, these stocks offer a unique opportunity to participate in European high technology. The objective is a long-term investment. show more

Master data

Symbol
WFEUROPE50
Date created
2021-01-28
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Trader

Klabauter64
Manuel Bauer
Registered since 2014-10-05
