Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Index Price-Trading

FlxInvest

Last Login: 01/26/2023

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
-1.1%
since 01/06/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-1.2%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

20%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
19 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

Gehandelt wird auf Basis von Fibonacci-Retracements in den Indizes DAX, S&P 500, Nasdaq und Russell 2000. Kurzfristige Handelsideen sowie mittelfristige Swingtrades stehen im Mittelpunkt und werden durch die aktuelle Preisentwicklung ermittelt.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WFFLXINDEX

Date created

01/06/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Top Hedge

Ralph Markus Sonderhüsken

+18.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

It´s the brand stupid!

Philipp Haas

+11.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Daten - das Öl des 21. Jhd

Alexander Bamberg

+12.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Top Global Brands

Martin Fischbach

+10.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Selektion nach Leverm.(offensiv)

Thomas Spier

+17.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

Szew Small Cap

Simon Weishar

+22.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Goldesel-Investing

Michael Flender

+8.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

2Stein's Best Platin

Anton Muehlemann

+13.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Special Situations long/short

Christian Scheid

+23.3%
Ø-Perf. per year