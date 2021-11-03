See all wikifolios
Global Growth Value

Anastasios Papadopoulos
Traderachilles

Performance

  • +1.5 %
    since 2021-10-21
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -0.9 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • -
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

Hallo liebe Wikifoler,

Meine Handelsidee besteht daraus, in Aktienfonds zu investieren. Die Aktienfonds sind Global und Growth/Value.
Da gehört auch Small/ MID Caps, die erwartende Perfomance ist aus meiner Sicht Mittel-Langfristige Investment.
Meine Analyse hole ich mir aus verschiedene Quellen. Fundamentale und Technische Analyse. show more
Master data

Symbol
WFFONDSGLO
Date created
2021-10-21
Index level
High watermark
100.4

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

Traderachilles
Anastasios Papadopoulos
Registered since 2019-04-14
