FAAMG
Last Login: 2021-05-28
Performance
-
-0.8 %since 2021-05-27
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-0.4 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
-Risk factor
-
Recent eventsNo comments available
-
Buy 2021-05-28 at 10:27 amGB00BJYDH287Price EUR 298.240 2.2 %
-
No Trades available
Trading Idea
GAFAM (FAAMG) Test-Portfolio.
Fünf Prozent des Geldes werden in BTC/ETH investiert.
Es handelt sich hierbei um ein passives Test-Portfolio das keine wirkliche Anlagestrategie verfolgt.
Lückenfüller
show more
Fünf Prozent des Geldes werden in BTC/ETH investiert.
Es handelt sich hierbei um ein passives Test-Portfolio das keine wirkliche Anlagestrategie verfolgt.
Lückenfüller
show more
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
|
Symbol
|WFGAFAM187
|
Date created
|2021-05-27
|Index level
|
High watermark
|100.0
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Moe Kaddouhah
Registered since 2021-01-05