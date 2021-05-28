See all wikifolios
Register
See all wikifolios

FAAMG

Moe Kaddouhah
sedah

Performance

  • -0.8 %
    since 2021-05-27
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -0.4 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • -
    Risk factor
Content after Login

You want access to all the information?

To see actual portfolio of this wikifolio and the performance-chart please register now - for free.

Register

Trading Idea

GAFAM (FAAMG) Test-Portfolio.
Fünf Prozent des Geldes werden in BTC/ETH investiert.

Es handelt sich hierbei um ein passives Test-Portfolio das keine wirkliche Anlagestrategie verfolgt.

Lückenfüller

show more
This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol
WFGAFAM187
Date created
2021-05-27
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

sedah
Moe Kaddouhah
Registered since 2021-01-05
Show profile

Top wikifolios

Now investable

More wikifolios