Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Der Geld Bote

Matthias Busch

 | Geldbote

Last Login: 06/30/2022

0.0%
since 06/29/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
0.0%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.00%

Performance fee

0%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
1 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
wikifolio labels

Feed

Trading Idea

VIER IN EINS - Das Portfolio GELDBOTE bildet als Dachfonds die zentrale Allokation aus den vier vom "Geld-Boten" gemanagten Wikifolios: 1. Volatility Trader WFWFVOLA9009 - 2. CONTRARIAN TRADER WFCONTRARE - 3. Volatility Long WFVOLALONG - 4. Asset Allocator WFAAALLOCA ab. Je nach Markteinschätzung werden die Fonds zugeteilt, wobei grundsätzlich jeder Fonds zu 25% Benchmarkgewichtet ist. Zusätzlich können bis zu 25% alternativ Positionen aus dem Universum der Wikifoliofolio-Portfolios allokiert werden.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WFGELDBOTE

Date created

06/29/2022

Index level

-

Investment Universe

The trader of this wikifolio of wikifolios exclusively trades wikifolio certificates (might contain leveraged products).

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

